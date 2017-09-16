Ranked-choice voting in Maine is under attack again.

As a volunteer, I spent substantial time gathering signatures in 2016 to place it on the ballot, where it passed by the second largest “yes” vote on a referendum in Maine’s history.

Opponents of ranked-choice voting tried to repeal the law during the last legislative session after a Maine Supreme Judicial Court opinion cited a conflict with the plurality provision. They were unsuccessful because of the strong response in support of the law from their constituents.

It is likely the opponents will try again for full repeal when the Legislature reconvenes in January.

We need to defend ranked-choice voting now. Call your representatives in Augusta, send letters to the editor and talk with friends and neighbors.

We must defend ranked-choice voting, now.

Nancy Hoop

Kittery

