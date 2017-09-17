HARTFORD, Conn. — At Connecticut’s only maximum-security psychiatric hospital, staff members put a diaper on a patient’s head, threw food at him, poured water over him, put salt in his coffee, kicked him and placed a mop on his head after cleaning a floor, according to a state report.

Thirty-one staff members at the Whiting Forensic Division hospital in Middletown have been suspended, and nine have been arrested. More arrests are expected, police say, and calls are pouring in with more allegations of misconduct and abuse, according to a state lawmaker who is calling for legislative hearings.

Current and former staff members, as well as patients’ relatives, are alleging abuse of other patients and staff wrongdoing, she said.

“It’s really incomprehensible that this could happen in this day and age,” said state Sen. Heather Somers, a Republican from Groton. “It’s like something out of a Stephen King novel. I think it’s very important that we, as legislators, get to the bottom of this. If you are put in the state’s care, you should be cared for. You shouldn’t be tormented.”

Somers did not disclose the names of the people who have called her, but she did say some of their allegations include staff abusing patients, overriding of doctors’ orders and forgery of doctors’ signatures on documents.

Whiting is part of Connecticut Valley Hospital, a psychiatric care complex run by the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. The division includes 106 beds for patients in maximum security and another 141 beds for those in “enhanced security.” The patients include people found not guilty of murder and other crimes by reason of insanity, and others committed voluntarily or involuntarily by civil courts.

Nine staff members were arrested and charged this month with cruelty to persons and disorderly conduct.

The arrests were in connection with a 62-year-old male patient found in a report by the state Department of Public Health to have been kicked, jabbed, poked and taunted by staff over several weeks this year. The agency investigated at the request of the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which regulates the hospital, after a whistleblower complaint.

The arrests followed the suspensions of 31 employees related to claims that they took part in the abuse, or knew about the abuse and did not report it. Many incidents were recorded by surveillance cameras.

The patient was committed to Whiting in 1995 after being acquitted by reason of mental disease or defect in the killing of his father in Greenwich, according to his court-appointed co-conservator, Karen Kangas. He was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, autism spectrum disorder and other conditions, and has been combative with hospital staff, according to the Public Health Department report.

The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services called the allegations “reprehensible” in a statement, saying it is cooperating with the police investigation.

The 31 employees possibly face further discipline, including being fired, as well as the possible loss or suspension of their state licenses, officials said.

Among the staff members arrested was a forensic head nurse, Mark Cusson, 49, of Southington. Cusson is in a “state of shock” over his arrest and believes he will be found innocent, said his lawyer, Brian Woolf.

“We have information from a variety of sources that this patient was an extremely difficult patient and some of the actions they took were justified,” Woolf said.

Whiting and Connecticut Valley Hospital have come under fire before for problems with patient care.

In 2005, the U.S. Justice Department notified the state that it was beginning a civil rights investigation of Connecticut Valley Hospital. Department officials said the hospital had a history of failing to protect its patients from harm, noting that three patients killed themselves over 15 months in 2003 and 2004. Investigators also said staff used restraints too often and that psychiatric services were inadequate.

The Justice Department and state reached a settlement to resolve the problems in 2009, and federal officials said the hospital had achieved substantial compliance with the settlement terms by September 2013.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.