Greater Portland Landmarks released its 2017 Places in Peril list, highlighting seven historically significant properties in Portland, South Portland and Cape Elizabeth that the preservation group says are in danger of being irreparably altered or destroyed.

“These properties help define Greater Portland,” said Hilary Bassett, the group’s executive director. “In every case, the properties we’ve identified are prominently visible or have such historic significance that we must advocate for their protection and preservation.”

Here is the preservation group’s list of threatened properties and reasons why:

1. Portland Motor Sales Building (1963), 411 Marginal Way, Portland. Home of a U-Haul operation, the building is one of Portland’s best-known mid-century modern structures, with its iconic folded-plate, W-channel roof. The property is vulnerable to redevelopment in an area of rapid regrowth, because this style is typically undervalued and there are no preservation protections for this building or neighborhood.

2. Hay & Peabody Building’s Seth Thomas clock (1925), 749 Congress St., Portland. It’s a rare, four-dial street clock that has a combination mechanical and electric clockwork. It is the only pole-mounted street clock in the city built by the renowned Seth Thomas Co. The clock is in serious disrepair because of the specialized skills and high costs associated with restoring it.

3. Mahoney Middle School (1923-1924), 240 Ocean St., South Portland. Eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, the school is on a 15-acre corner lot at a major intersection of Route 77. Designed by a noted Maine architectural firm, Miller & Mayo, it is a showcase of the Beaux Arts style once preferred for important civic buildings. The state has agreed to renovate or replace the building, putting its future at risk because no preservation protections are in place to prevent its demolition or ensure historically sensitive renovations.

4. Peaks Island Amusement District (1880-1930), Island Avenue, Peaks Island, Casco Bay. Part of Portland, Peaks Island in the late 19th century was famous for is summer entertainment, including the Greenwood Gardens amusement park along the shore, earning it the nickname “Coney Island of Maine.” Much of the district hasn’t been documented and holds no preservation protections, placing it under threat as demand for waterfront property grows.

5. Dunn Memorial Church (1906-1907), 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, it’s an architecturally significant and well-known landmark on Stevens Avenue and one of few buildings in Portland designed by noted Bangor architect Victor Hodgins. Improper mortar use has caused extensive structural problems, including bell tower damage that will cost $1.5 million to repair.

6. 19th-century African-American Historical Resources on Portland’s downtown peninsula. Several properties on Newbury and Lafayette streets, in the East End, and the St. John-Valley streets neighborhood along Interstate 295, tell the story of the small but thriving African-American community that contributed to Portland’s robust history in the 1800s. With the exception of the Abyssinian Meetinghouse on Newbury Street, a designated landmark, most have not been researched, aren’t within a historic district and have no protections. Land values are so high that these neighborhoods are experiencing intense redevelopment, including teardowns for new construction.

7. Bowery Beach School (1855, altered 1985), 11 Wheeler Road, Cape Elizabeth. Characteristic of one-room schoolhouses that once dotted the region, this rare structure stands where it was built and contains most of its original features. The property is at risk because rot and rodents have damaged the framing and the owner cannot afford to make needed repairs.

The preservation group listed the landmarks to build community awareness of their significance and advocate for their protection so they can continue to play a vital role in the region’s definitive architectural landscape. The group hopes to work proactively with owners to protect the properties, providing advice, convening experts and identifying preservation resources.

Since issuing its first list in 2012, Landmarks has assigned Place in Peril status to 26 properties. This year, five from its original listing are considered protected or saved, and five others have made progress toward preservation.

“We’ve seen over the last 20 years how important historic preservation has been to the economic growth of Portland and retention of property values,” said Ed Gardner, owner of Ocean Gate Realty and a Landmarks trustee. “Saving these properties can only enhance the vitality of Greater Portland.”

