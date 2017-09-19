BOSTON — Austin Czarnik’s penalty-shot goal late in the second period lifted the Boston Bruins to a 4-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday night in an exhibition game.

Ryan Fitzgerald, Danton Heinen and Teddy Purcell also scored for Boston, which received a 20-save performance from Anton Khudobin.

Petr Mrazek made 19 saves for Detroit on 21 shots, and reserve Jared Coreau made 11 saves.

Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings.

The Bruins are 2-0. In Monday’s exhibition opener, Tim Schaller’s short-handed goal in the second period lifted Boston to a 3-2 comeback victory over Montreal in Quebec City, Quebec.

SABRES 4, PENGUINS 3: In University Park, Pennsylvania, Jack Eichel’s goal 25 seconds into overtime lifted Buffalo.

NOTES

DEVILS: Brian Boyle hopes to play hockey again soon despite being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a type of bone-marrow cancer that the team doctor said can largely be treated with medication.

The 32-year-old forward was diagnosed with CML after bloodwork at the start of training camp showed irregularities from last season. Boyle said based on what team doctor Michael Farber and others have told him, he expects to live his life under normal conditions.

That includes getting on the ice with his new team after signing a $5.5 million, two-year contract in the offseason. Boyle said on a conference call that he feels as close to normal as possible, and Farber expects treatment to begin as soon as some further tests come back.

“We have a good plan of attack here, and I’m looking forward to getting on the ice and playing,” Boyle said. “When that happens, I don’t know, but my mindset is Oct. 7.”

The Devils open the regular season at home Oct. 7 against the Colorado Avalanche. That might be an aggressive target date, but Boyle said he expects only minor side effects even while he is being treated.

The Devils are optimistic Boyle will handle the medications well, no matter the course of action.

“He will be monitored very closely,” Farber said. “He came to us in great shape with relatively few symptoms, so I think he’ll respond quite well to therapy.”

CML is the same disease that former NHL forward Jason Blake played through after being diagnosed in 2007.

Boyle, who played last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs and whose wife, Lauren, had a baby girl in May, said he felt mostly fatigued but chalked it up to life events. Moving forward, he lamented his wife not letting him eat Skittles anymore but is glad that there shouldn’t be any short- or long-term problems.

“In a serious way, I’ve been told the treatment, it’s supposed to work,” Boyle said. “Relative to the big ugly ‘L’ word leukemia, it’s good news.”

PREDATORS: Nashville named defenseman Roman Josi as the eighth captain in the franchise’s history, replacing Mike Fisher, who retired last month.

Defenseman Ryan Ellis, currently recovering from offseason season, is the associate captain. Defenseman Mattias Ekholm, forward Filip Forsberg and center Ryan Johansen all are alternate captains.

BLUES: Forward Zach Sanford will undergo surgery and miss 5-to-6 months after dislocating his left shoulder during training camp.

Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester has a left ankle fracture and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.