Portland Police are asking the public’s help identifying a person of interest in the Sept. 10 killing of a 54-year-old homeless man in downtown Portland.

Police believe Sunao Thomas Yamada Jr. was killed around 3:20 a.m. near One City Center. He had been seen around that time with a white man, about 25 to 35 years old, with dark, short hair, wearing a black sweatshirt with gray sweatpants or jeans.

The sweatshirt had a white logo on the front left chest. On the back was a large white circular logo with lettering along the top.

Anyone with information about the person in the sketch should call Portland police at (207) 874-8575.

Police said previously that Yamada had lived in Portland for about 20 years, and his family lives in New York and on the West Coast.

Yamada was homeless and often spent time in Monument Square and on nearby Temple Street, according to Portland police spokesman Lt. Robert Martin.

Yamada’s death was the second homicide in Portland this year.

The city averages two homicides each year.

