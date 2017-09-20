Maine State Police said the driver killed in a crash in Auburn near I-95 Tuesday night was Amie Wells, 41, of Greene.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Washington Street and Kittyhawk Avenue about 10:20 p.m.

A short time before the crash, Wells’ 2000 Toyota Sienna van was spotted passing state police Sgt. Tom Pappas in the southbound lane at a speed estimated at close to 100 mph.

Wells exited the highway at the Auburn exit as Pappas was activating his blue lights, state police said. She then turned onto Washington Street and collided with a tractor-trailer that had just left the Walmart distribution center in Lewiston.

Wells was killed instantly, state police said.

The driver of the tractor trailer, 40-year-old Vincent Moura Voelz of Little Elm, Texas, was not injured. He was stopped at a red light when his truck was hit.

Maine State Police spokesman Steve McCausland said investigators worked into Wednesday morning to reconstruct th crash, and working to determine whether speed, alcohol or driver distraction played a role in the fatality.

In line with state law, McCausland said Wells’s blood will undergo testing to determine if there was alcohol present in her system.

