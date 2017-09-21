Only 27 percent of Maine businesses with fewer than 50 employees offer health coverage to their employees. Most don’t have enough staff to obtain affordable coverage from the private market, and many small business owners and their family members earn too much income to qualify for Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Business reporter J. Craig Anderson will moderate a panel of insurance specialists and small business experts. This solution-oriented forum will provide insights on how to navigate a complicated system, allow attendees to make connections with businesses experiencing similar challenges, and forecast different scenarios that could change the way health care is administered in coming years.

This free, live event offers the opportunity for you to join in the conversation while connecting with people in the Greater Portland business community, and enjoy complimentary coffee and light breakfast.

Doors open at 7:15 a.m. Program begins at 7:45 a.m.

On the panel MODERATOR: J. Craig Anderson, business reporter

Sponsored By

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.