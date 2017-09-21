I hope that my 125 West End neighbors who signed a petition attempting to block the development of the Americold cold-storage warehouse will reconsider their position.

This issue has already gone through extensive review and concessions have been made. Americold is critical to the economy of the entire state of Maine.

It is not just that a small minority is attempting to hinder such an important economic gain for the entire larger community. Although the West End residents who are trying to block the warehouse have aligned themselves with the neighbors concerned about the impact of the Camelot Farm residential rezoning in Stroudwater, Camelot Farm and its development are not parallel in importance in any way to the Americold proposal.

The common good in this case should not be undermined by the minor interest of a few.

Johannah Hart

Portland

