AUGUSTA – Maine Attorney General Janet Mills says sheriff’s deputies acted in self-defense when they fatally shot an armed man who’d killed his roommate and critically injured another man.

Mills said Friday that Sgt. Andrew Feeney and Deputy Derek Brill of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department killed 59-year-old Norman Strobel of Naples in a November confrontation in Naples.

She said the officers simultaneously fired when Strobel raised the handgun in their direction after refusing orders to drop the weapon. Tests showed he had a high blood-alcohol level.

Authorities say Strobel had gone to his ex-girlfriend’s Casco home a day before his death and shot her daughter’s boyfriend, leaving him critically hurt. Police said they confronted Strobel at a Naples mobile home where he’d shot and killed his roommate.

