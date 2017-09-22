The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that took place early Tuesday in Chelsea. Deputies were called about 3:45 a.m. to 32 Ricky Road to investigate a report of guns being shot at the home.

According to a news release issued Friday by the sheriff’s office, the residents of the home were asleep when unidentified people armed with rifles shot dozens of bullets into the building. One resident briefly tried to follow the vehicle that drove off, but was shot at by the people in the suspect vehicle.

Detectives collected evidence at the scene and from other locations in Maine, and it has been submitted to the Maine State Crime Lab for analysis. They are working to identify the suspects.

Investigators think this was not a random act, and there is no danger to the general public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office at 624-7076 or to provide information anonymously at the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office tips line at [email protected]

