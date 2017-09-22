Shortly after he confessed to police that he killed his mother, grandparents and their home health worker with a baseball bat, Orion Krause sang quietly to himself and said, “I freed them,” according to court documents unsealed Friday.

A Massachusetts judge released the documents that detail – often graphically – the Sept. 8 deaths of Elizabeth Lackey Krause, 60, Frank Darby Lackey III, 89, Elizabeth Lackey, 85, and Bertha Mae Parker, 68.

Krause, 22, a gifted musician from Rockport, has been charged with four counts of murder and is being held at Bridgewater State Hospital pending a psychiatric evaluation.

The court documents, which outline the probable cause for Krause’s arrest, include written statements from four police officers who responded to the crime scene or spoke with the suspect. Krause admitted that he killed his mother, grandparents and their health worker at the grandparents’ home in Groton, Massachusetts and then walked through the woods to a neighbor’s house. He shed his clothes along the way and suffered several cuts. He was covered in mud and blood when police arrived.

One officer wrote that Krause told a nurse at the hospital where he was taken for an evaluation that he is a heroin user, but nothing in the documents indicate that he was using heroin prior to the killings.

Krause grew up on Monhegan Island and then Rockport, an affluent Midcoast community. He was a talented jazz drummer and graduated from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music this past spring.

This story will be updated

