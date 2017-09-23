One of the things I love best about Portland is its food culture; from sandwiches to fine dining, there’s no place like Portland for amazing, delicious options.
That’s one important reason why I support the initiative to require paid sick days for Portland workers. The proposal would let workers earn paid time off for those times when they or a family member is ill. It’s similar to policies that are already working in 29 cities and seven states across the country.
Whatever your place on the political spectrum, I think we can agree: I don’t want sick people cooking and serving my food. I want them to have the option to stay home and heal, so they can do their jobs without spreading germs. I want the same thing for my health care workers, grocery checkers, dishwashers – everybody.
Please join me in supporting paid sick days for Portland. Strong cities need healthy workers.
Patricia Washburn
Portland