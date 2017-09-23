An 18-month-old girl was killed Saturday evening when her mother struck her with a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Lewiston, police said.

The fatality occurred around 5 p.m. at 50 Fairmount Ave. in the Pleasant View Acres complex, said Lt. David St. Pierre, a police spokesman.

The identities of the girl and her mother were being withheld Saturday, St. Pierre said. The Maine Attorney General’s Office has been called to assist the investigation, and investigators are working to reconstruct the accident, St. Pierre said.

St. Pierre said he did not know whether the woman was arriving at the parking lot or leaving the area when the girl was hit.

The mother will undergo a blood test, which is standard in fatal motor vehicle crashes, to determine if she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, St. Pierre said.

This story will be updated.

