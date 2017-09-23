Members of the Bath Marine Draftsmen’s Association voted in favor of a new contract with Bath Iron Works Saturday, averting a potential strike planned for Monday.

BIW officials said the company is pleased to have an agreement. Union officials were not immediately available for comment.

The union and the shipbuilder had been working with a federal mediator since Wednesday, trying to reach a compromise on a new contract for the unions’ roughly 760 members.

“While we recognize that this Tentative Agreement is not perfect, and it’s not what any of us wanted when we entered into these negotiations, we believe it represents a significant improvement from what we were facing last week,” read a letter posted on the union’s Facebook page just before midnight Friday. “It has good economics and preserves a level of workplace flexibility that would otherwise have been eliminated.”

Negotiators for the union have said a major sticking point in the four-and-a-half year contract was a loss of flex-time benefits, and wages. An initial contract was voted down Sunday.

The new four-and-a-half year contract will give workers two pay increases totaling 5.6 percent, $6,000 in lump sum payments and more retirement benefits and paid time off. The union wage scale is $18.05 to $34.96 per hour.

The new contract retains flex time benefits that allow employees to vary when they come to and leave work during a 40-hour week.

Union leadership applauded member’s solidarity, which was reflected in them wearing certain colors on specified days, social media campaigns and lobbying of elected officials.

“Thanks to the membership’s strong showing of Solidarity and clear determination, the Company moved to a position that is much more closely aligned with the BMDA proposal made available last week,” said the union leadership in its post.

The local union represents materials testers, laboratory technicians and employees who work on ship designs and technical drawings. Its membership represents about 13 percent of the shipyard’s 6,000 workforce.

The last strike at the shipyard was a 55-day walk-out in 2000.

The draftsmen’s association had the support of the Local S6 chapter of the Industrial Union of Marine and Shipbuilding Workers of America, the largest union at the shipyard with about 3,600 members.

