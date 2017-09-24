Bridgton Hospital

Juliette Mae Charczenko, born Aug. 27 to Natalie LaPointe and Joshua Charczenko of Naples. Grandparents are Timothy and Peggy LaPointe of Rumford and Susan and Jacob Charczenko of Windham. Great-grandparents are Norman and Janet Beaudet of Rumsford and Katryna Charczenko of Cumberland Foreside.

Mid Coast Hospital

Halley Dawn Morse, born Sept. 12 to Emily Carolyn (Bichrest) and Joshua Phillip Morse of Harpswell. Grandparents are Jennie Bichrest of Topsham, and Mark Bichrest and Kathy and Sheldon Morse, all of Harpswell.

Addison May Conroy, born Sept. 16 to Henry Joseph Conroy and Audrey Lee Sawyer of Brunswick.

Jackson Avery Stodder, born Sept. 18 to Jason Allen Stodder and Alicia Marie Landry of Whitfield. Grandparents are Steve Landry Sr. and Annette Tettreault of Lewiston, Russell Stodder III of Wiscasset and Gayle Stodder Hunt of Bath. Great-grandparents are Raymond and Jeanette Asselin of Lewiston, Charlotte Landrey of Bowdoin and Dorothy Delhaney of Brunswick.

Southern Maine Health Care

Eli Jesse Lucier, born Sept. 11 to Jamie and Jessica (Crowe) Lucier of Wells. Grandparents are Allen and Diane Crowe of Prospect, Connecticut, and Gary and Barbara Lucier of Standish.

Kalie-Ella Grace Harrington, born Sept. 12 to Ethan Harrington and Ashley Staples of Lebanon. Grandparents are Stephen and Shannon Staples of Arundel and Dale and Lise Harrington of Lewiston.

Lexie Louise Lynn Cole, born Sept. 13 to Nathan Cole and Hilary Philbrick of Springvale. Grandparents are Suzanne Nadeau of Springvale, Charles Philbrick and Ruth Kidwell of Dayton, Debbie Cole of Kennebunkport and Dana Cole of Sebago.

Lucas Colby Blaisdell, born Sept. 14 to Robert and Kendra (Wightman) Blaisdell of Sanford. Grandparents are Phillip Wightman Jr. of Newmarket, New Hampshire, Florence Fencer of Sanford, and Raymond and Phyllis Blaisdell Sr. of Corinna.

Chase Brian Frechette, born Sept. 14 to Kevin and Danielle (Guillereault) Frechette of Biddeford. Grandparents are Jamie and Patty Harmon of West Newfield, Guy Guillereault of Biddeford, and Lucier and Margaret Frechette of East Waterboro.

St. MARY’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

Lucille Jane Richard, born June 30 to Bethany Goodvin and Michael Richard of Lewiston. Grandparents are Wylma and Ken Winer of West Paris, Gary Goodvin of South Dakota, and Lela and James Richard of Lisbon Falls.

Zayla Jade LeClair, born Sept. 15 to Zachary and Krystle LeClair of Lisbon Falls. Grandparents are John and Rebecca LeClair of Durham, Steve Berry of Whitefield, Joy Berry of Sanford and Dwight and Mary Berry of South Portland. Great-grandfather is Norman Brisson of Cranston, Rhode Island.

