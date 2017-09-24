NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee say one person is dead and seven people sustained injuries after a gunman opened fire at a church in Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police Department says the gunman was wounded and was taken to a hospital. No details were available about his condition.

The police department said on Twitter that six of the injured were shot and one was pistol-whipped.

The shooting occurred at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the neighborhood in Antioch.

Nashville fire department spokesman Joseph Pleasant tells the Tennessean newspaper that at least eight people were hurt and were being transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. The nature of the injuries weren’t immediately known.

A dispatcher quoted by the newspaper said that the scene was still “active” at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ as of 11:40 a.m. Sunday.

This story will be updated.

