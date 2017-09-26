SAN DIEGO — Federal contractors on Tuesday began building prototypes of President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico, hitting a milestone toward a key campaign pledge.

Construction of eight models in a remote area of San Diego is about three months behind schedule, held up by losing bidders whose protests were eventually denied. A green tarp hanging on a chain-link fence blocked views of the work, which is expected to last 30 days.

Roy Villarreal, of the U.S. Border Patrol, speaks at a news conference at the San Diego-Mexico border near Tijuana on Tuesday.l Associated Press/Gregory Bull Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Customs and Border Protection may pick several winners, or none. Roy Villarreal, acting chief of the Border Patrol’s San Diego sector, said another contractor will evaluate each model, which will be up to 30 feet high and 30 feet long.

“It may not result in a singular winner. It may be a combination of designs being implemented,” Villarreal told reporters next to existing border fencing.

As agents prepared for the news conference, a Mexican man breached the fence, cut his hand and was arrested.

The construction site is about 2 miles east of San Diego’s Otay Mesa border crossing at the end of a steel-mesh fence that runs from the Pacific Ocean.

San Diego police and the county sheriff’s department have helped set up a “free speech zone” nearby for people to demonstrate. Villarreal said he knew of no organized plans to protest.

Bidding documents say four of the prototypes are to be solid concrete and four are to be made of “other materials.” Trump said Friday that the wall should be see-through, apparently at odds with the initial instructions for solid concrete.

Villarreal said the concrete designs would be built with openings to allow agents to see across the border.

The administration faces several federal lawsuits in San Diego that seek to block the prototypes and plans to replace existing barriers in California.

A complaint filed last week by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, largely mirrors two others by environmental advocacy groups that allege the administration overstepped its authority to speed up construction of the wall.

At issue is a 2005 law that gave the Homeland Security secretary broad powers to waive dozens of laws for border barriers, including the National Environmental Policy Act, Clean Air Act and Endangered Species Act. The lawsuits say that authority has expired.

The administration has not commented directly on the lawsuits. It has issued two waivers since August, the first ones since 2008, on grounds of national security.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.