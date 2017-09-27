A crash on I-295 in the Portland area is causing delays during the Wednesday morning commute.

State police are on the scene of the crash near Exit 9, Washington Avenue. Traffic has been reduced to one lane.

Drivers should expect delays, according to transportation officials.

