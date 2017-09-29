Portland is fortunate that Kim Cook has decided to run for City Council in District 5, which I had the honor of representing from 2002 to 2008. Kim has all the right qualities that will make her an outstanding city councilor.

I have known Kim for more than a decade, and I can truly say that Kim is a thoughtful, balanced and forward-thinking leader, one who can find practical and fair solutions for Portland and its residents. Kim is an experienced attorney, a mother of three children in Portland schools, and has a demonstrated commitment to Portland, having served on numerous city and neighborhood boards.

Recently, there has been turmoil in our city government, but Kim Cook has the skills and temperament to rise above the noise and remain focused on the interests of our community.

That’s why, on Nov. 7, we need to support Kim Cook for City Council in District 5.

James Cohen

Portland

