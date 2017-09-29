Our constitutional freedoms shape and define us as Americans, but we cannot take a “cafeteria approach,” picking and choosing just what freedoms we think are most important. We should want them all, because there is no real and lasting freedom unless we defend all of our constitutional freedoms.
Many people of faith, myself included, are cautiously encouraged by some recent minimal moves to ensure religious freedom; however, if we don’t defend freedom of speech and freedom of the press with the same ardor with which we support religious freedom, even if we disagree with the message, we are in danger of losing our national identity and our individual integrities.
The Rev. Louis Phillips
Windham