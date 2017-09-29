Our constitutional freedoms shape and define us as Americans, but we cannot take a “cafeteria approach,” picking and choosing just what freedoms we think are most important. We should want them all, because there is no real and lasting freedom unless we defend all of our constitutional freedoms.

Many people of faith, myself included, are cautiously encouraged by some recent minimal moves to ensure religious freedom; however, if we don’t defend freedom of speech and freedom of the press with the same ardor with which we support religious freedom, even if we disagree with the message, we are in danger of losing our national identity and our individual integrities.

The Rev. Louis Phillips

Windham

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.