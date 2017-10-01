In regards to the recent protests entailing kneeling or sitting during the national anthem, I would like to express my opinion.
The right of free speech and to express an opinion is a right of all citizens of our great country. Let us not forget those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in obtaining and ensuring that right. Why do those who protest choose to do so in a manner that insults those who have given them that right?
The national anthem and our flag are a form of honoring those individuals, and it should be done proudly.
James Semple
West Baldwin