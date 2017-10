It is outrageously inappropriate to protest a cause by disrespecting the American flag or national anthem. I suspect that those who approve of this form of protest have never served their country, or had a close family member who served in the armed forces or have lost a family member in service to the United States. There are many other ways to protest.

The current NFL protests appear to be along racial lines. I wonder how many of them know what the issue is.

Thomas Shields

Auburn

