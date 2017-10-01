Alas, I am a Mainer-in-exile, having moved to South Carolina for a new job. Oh, how it pained me to surrender my Maine driving license. However, regardless of my current Southern domicile, I am still immensely proud of being a Mainer, and even more proud of our senators, Susan Collins and Angus King.

In spite of the increasing partisan politics on Capitol Hill and an incompetent and immature administration, Sens. Collins and King have consistently risen above the swamp that is Washington, and fought for what is right and just. The news that Sen. Collins opposed the latest Republican attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act is testament to that fortitude. Maine’s representatives in Washington should be commended for their devotion, grit and compassion for the well-being of the people of Maine and the nation.

Mark Harder

Columbia, S.C.

