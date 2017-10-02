MONDAY

Free community breakfast, including eggs, bacon, pancakes, French toast and pastries, as well as coffee, tea, juice and milk. 6:30 to 9 a.m. Chestnut Street Baptist Church, 29 Chestnut St., Camden. 542-0360.

WEDNESDAY

Free meal. Trinity Lutheran Church. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St. 854-5653.

THURSDAY

Free community meal, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Open to all, in collaboration with Wayside Food Programs.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $13. Fresh bread for $2. 797-2487.

Mama Mia’s Pasta & Pizza dinner, including meat, veggie and clam sauces on pasta. 5 to 7 p.m. York County Shelter Programs’ Dining Commons, Shaker Hill Road, Alfred. $10, $5 for ages 3 to 11, free for younger children. 324-8811.

SATURDAY

Baked bean supper, featuring three kinds of beans, hot dogs, chicken pie, American chop suey, casseroles, salads, homemade pies, coffee and punch. 5 to 6 p.m. West Gorham Union Church, 190 Ossipee Trail, Route 25, Gorham. $8, $3 for children under 12.

Baked bean supper, 5 to 6:30 p.m. North Sebago United Methodist Church, 820 Sebago Road, Route 114, North Sebago. 787-2661.

Baked bean supper, with ham, macaroni and cheese, homemade pies and beverages. 5 and 6 p.m. Prides Corner Congregational Church, 235 Pride St., Westbrook. $8, $5 for ages 12 and younger.

Baked bean supper, with two kinds of beans, red and brown hot dogs, American chop suey and coleslaw. 4 to 6 p.m. Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough. $8, $4 for children. Takeout offered.

Heirloom supper, featuring ingredients from backyard gardens and local farm stands. 4:30 p.m. Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Church, 280 Ocean House Road, Route 77, Cape Elizabeth. $8, $5 for children, $20 for families.

Keep Me Warm supper, including baked beans and casseroles. 4:30 p.m. Fayette Central School, 2023 Main St., Fayette. If you can help, call Elaine Wilcox at 685-3886 or Carlene Davenport at 685-4138.

Homemade baked bean supper, with kidney and pea beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, homemade biscuits, and a variety of homemade pies. 4:30 to 6 p.m. White Rock Community Club, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. $8, $4 for children under 12.

Somerville community turkey supper. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Somerville Fire House, Route 17, Somerville. $10, $5 for ages 12 and under.

Pork roast supper, including mashed potatoes, carrots and coleslaw. 4:30 p.m. Freedom Congregational Church, 45 Pleasant St., Freedom. $8, $3 for children 5 to 12, free for younger children. 437-9263.

Turkey pie supper, 4:30 p.m. East Madison Grange No. 228, Grange Road, Madison. 474-2340.

Public supper. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Randolph United Methodist Church, 16 Asbury St., Randolph. $8, $4 for children under 12.

Baked bean and casserole supper, with homemade beans, casseroles and homemade pies. 5 to 6 p.m. American Legion, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. $8, $4 for children under 12.

Roast beef supper, including dessert and drawing for two free meals. 5 p.m. Hiram Community Center, 14 Historical Ridge (Old VFW, off Main Street, Route 117), Hiram. $10, $4 for children. Takeout available. Handicapped-accessible. 625-8074.

SUNDAY

Old-fashioned harvest supper, featuring pot roast, new potatoes and gravy, fall vegetables, flakey biscuits and homemade desserts. Vegetarian options, too. Seatings at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Presale tickets required. Fifth Maine Regiment Museum, 45 Seashore Ave., Peaks Island. $20, $10 for ages 3-12, free for younger children. For tickets, call 332-2443.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.