BANGOR — In a dramatic moment Tuesday in Robert Burton’s trial for the murder of Stephanie Gebo, Justice Robert Mullen allowed the defense, in agreement with the prosecution, to bring into the courtroom a replica box spring and mattress to recreate the shooting that occurred in June 2015.

“I think it’s the best way to show what happened,” defense attorney Hunter Tzovarras said.

Murder defendant Robert Burton, left, speaks with attorney Hunter Tzovarras during trial at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor on Monday before taking the stand in his own defense. Staff file photo by David Leaming

Using the improvised bed, a queen size bed similar to the one the couple shared until their breakup on May 30, 2015, and a replica gun, Robert Burton acted out the sequence of events he narrated, saying, “She told me she was going to kill me and get away with it.”

With the bed set up in front of the judge and jury with a bright red sheet on it like the one on the bed in Parkman, Burton testified that on June 4 he went to Gebo’s house and shared with her his earlier fantasy about him binding her with duct tape until he was told the truth about her cheating on him.

The defendant acted out both his and Gebo’s parts, saying Gebo reached under her pillow and fired a gun through the pillow, striking him. The couple then struggled, and Gebo was shot twice in the back and then later a third time.

Burton said he did not intentionally shoot her, continuing his testimony from Monday in an effort to convince the jury of nine men and six women that he acted in self defense.

The defense argues that the couple had consensual sex just days before the fatal shooting and that Burton had been set up to be shot by Gebo as he entered her home on June 4, 2015, or early June 5. The prosecution team is attempting to paint a picture of Burton as an obsessive, jealous man who suspected his former girlfriend had been cheating on him when he murdered her.

On Monday Burton told Justice Robert Mullen that he was willing to take the stand and waived his rights to remain silent.

He stated he wrote love notes to Stephanie Gebo, the woman who prosecutors say he murdered with three shots to the back with her own gun at her Parkman home.

He said that three days after the couple broke up on May 30, 2015, after being together for 2 1/2 years, Gebo, then 37, allowed him into her home and into her bed.

The next night — June 4, 2015 — Burton was shot once in the upper torso with Gebo’s 9 mm pistol. He then turned the gun on her and killed her — the final shot coming while the woman was already down on the floor.

Police have said Burton, 40, was shot with Gebo’s 9 mm handgun through the upper torso before he turned the gun on her, shooting her three times and killing her.

He bled profusely before fleeing and was on the run for 68 days in rural Piscataquis County before turning himself in.

This story will be updated.

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

