When senior members of the Portland City Council failed to support a bond to rebuild four elementary schools that had fallen into disrepair, Bree LaCasse felt it was her duty to run for the at-large City Council seat, to ensure that all our children have equal access to quality education and safe schools.

Bree has deep Portland roots. She is a product of Portland’s public schools. She attended Reiche Community School soon after it was built, and now proudly sends her son there.

The City Council needs a new perspective, levelheaded leadership and someone who is above the partisan rhetoric. Bree fits the bill.

Bree has the vision to tackle Portland’s biggest issues. She is solution-oriented and has high emotional intelligence – traits that will ensure action on improving our schools, providing more affordable housing and growing our city responsibly.

I hope you will join me in voting for Bree LaCasse this November.

Will Everitt

Portland

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.