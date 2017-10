A sport utility vehicle rear-ended a Scarborough school bus with children on board at County Road and Crystal Lane, where there is a bus stop, Wednesday afternoon.

A dispatcher for the Scarborough Police Department said there have been no reports of any serious injuries. Initial reports said there were three children on the bus, when the crash occurred around 3:50 p.m.

Both the SUV and the bus were headed east. Traffic was reduced to one lane.

No other details were available at this time.

