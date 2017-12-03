PORTLAND

Church service honors children who have died

A Service of Remembrance will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the Upper Parish Hall at Cathedral Church of St. Luke, 143 State St.

This annual event, sponsored by Southern Maine Bereaved Parents USA and Compassionate Friends’ Worldwide Candle Lighting, honors children who have died.

Christmas at Swan Hall features 16 trimmed trees

A Christmas at Swan Hall will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and again Dec. 16 and 17, at 555 Cumberland Ave.

The exhibit features 16 trimmed trees in nine rooms of an 1886 Victorian home.

A $10 donation is suggested. Proceeds benefit the Windham Historical Society.

For details, call 650-7484.

Tate House Museum invites public for weekend tours

The Tate House Museum invites the public to celebrate the season colonial-style at 1267 Westbrook St.

Tours of a pre-American Revolution home will be offered from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12.

Tickets can be purchased https://www.eventbrite.com/o/tate-house-museum-8364593136.

For more information, call Betty Janus at 774-6177, email [email protected] or go to www.tatehouse.org.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Christmas concert features violinists, vocalist, organist

A Christmas prelude concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Congregational Church, 141 North St.

The program will include Christmas music and carols, featuring violinists Megan Grassi and Sophie Grassi, vocalist Monica Bridges and organist/pianist Joyce Painter Rice.

For more information, call 967-3897.

BIDDEFORD/SANFORD

Personalized doves honor loved ones with calligraphy

Southern Maine Health Care Auxiliary is holding a Tree of Life tree-lighting at 5 p.m. Wednesday to honor loved ones. It will be held at both the Biddeford and Sanford medical centers, 1 Medical Center Drive in Biddeford and 25 June St. in Sanford.

The event will include the hanging of personalized doves on a holiday tree. The doves are available by donation to the Tree of Life, with each featuring a loved one’s name written in calligraphy by an Auxiliary board member.

To make a gift and buy a personalized dove, call 283-7251.

SACO

Events offered for quilters, country music fans, crafters

Saco Grange No. 53, at 168 North St., will offer the following programs this week:

• A quilter’s club will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. A $5 donation is suggested.

• An acoustic country jam will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, featuring free coffee and a 50/50 raffle.

• A Christmas craft fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For details, call 831-5784 or email [email protected]

AUGUSTA/BREWER/SCARBOROUGH

Beauty workshops offer advice for cancer patients

Three “Look Good Feel Better” workshops will be offered Monday, designed for women undergoing cancer treatment.

Each two-hour group workshop is led by volunteer beauty experts who teach makeup application techniques, offer skin and nail care guidance and demonstrate how to manage hair loss using wigs, turbans, scarves and accessories.

Sessions will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Maine Health Learning Resource Center, 100 Campus Drive in Scarborough; at the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, 361 Old Belgrade Road in Augusta; and from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lafayette Family Cancer Center, 33 Whiting Hill Road, Brewer.

To register, call 1-800-395-5665.

KENNEBUNK

Brick Store Museum offers locally made crafts for sale

Locally crafted items will be on sale during the Season of Giving Arts Sale at the Brick Store Museum, 117 Main St.

Evening shopping will kick things off from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with regular sales during museum hours Saturday and Sunday, and again on Dec. 16 and 17.

For more information, go to www.brickstoremuseum.org/events/seasonofgivingartssale.

YORK

Tickets on sale for showings of ‘A Dickens Christmas Carol’

The York Parks and Recreation Department returns with “A Dickens Christmas Carol,” offering shows at 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Coastal Ridge Elementary School gymnasium, 200 Route 1.

Tickets are $7 at the door.

For details, call 363-1040.

SANFORD

Center offers tours of its new autism therapy wing

Waban’s Fraser-Ford Child Development Center will hold an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, offering tours of the school and new autism therapy wing at 770 Country Club Road.

For more details, call 324-7955 ext. 622 or email Selena Brock at [email protected]

WELLS

Holiday gatherings offered at library for children, adults

The Wells Public Library will host programs this week at 1434 Post Road, including:

• A holiday party at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for children in grades 5-8 and another party at 6 p.m. Thursday.

• A holiday open house for adults at 6 p.m. Tuesday, featuring refreshments and music, a meditative coloring station and a gift-wrapping station.

WESTBROOK

Craft fair also features quilts, baked goods, baby items

Highland Lake Grange and the Scouts will host a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Grange hall, 9 Hardy Road.

There will also be baked goods, knitted items, jewelry, baby items, Rodan and Fields products and quilts for sale.

BRUNSWICK

Los Angeles duo to perform concert of violin sonatas

The Los Angeles-based music duo Guts will perform a concert of violin sonatas by 16th-century Italian and French composers at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 1 Middle St., Brunswick. For more details, go to www.gutsbaroque.com.

BRUNSWICK

All Saints Parish offering free series at four churches

All Saints Parish will host Advent for Adults throughout the season at four of its churches.

The free series aims to help people grow in their faith.

For details on the services at St. John the Baptist Church, St. Charles Borromeo Church, St. Mary Church and St. Patrick Church, call 725-2624 or email [email protected]

LIVERMORE

Living History Center hosts gathering for whole family

The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center will offer a family-friendly interactive Christmas celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 290 Norlands Road.

Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under. Tickets will be sold at the door or may be purchased at www.norlands.org/events.html.

BIDDEFORD

McArthur Public Library holds events for children

The McArthur Public Library will host the following events at 270 Main St:

• A Kids Free to Grow Play Group will meet from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18.

• A children’s bread-making workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Register at 571-7205.

WISCASSET

Holiday Marketfest rings in season with fireworks, cocoa

The Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest will begin with fireworks over the Sheepscot River at 6 p.m. Thursday. Santa will receive visitors at the pier from 5 to 7 p.m., the Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce will serve hot chocolate and the Downeast Brass will play holiday favorites.

Festivities will continue Friday through Sunday.

For details, go to www.wiscassetholidaymarketfest.com.

Fritz the Reindeer Dog makes another cameo

Fritz the Reindeer Dog will make an encore appearance so that children may take their picture with him from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wiscasset Public Library, 21 High St.

