A Standish man who led police on a chase that reached speeds up to 100 mph has been arrested and is being held at the York County Jail.

York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. issued a statement on Monday that said 30-year-old Kyle Needham of Standish led Limington contract deputy Eric Tranque on a chase Nov. 28 that started near the intersection of Route 11 and Sokokis Trail in Limington.

Tranque tried to stop Needham because he was aware of drug-related warrants, but Needham sped off toward Standish “at speeds approaching 100 mph with Tranque in pursuit.” When the vehicle headed toward Bonny Eagle High School, Tranque ended the chase.

Police subsequently obtained a warrant charging him with violating conditions of release, operating a motor vehicle without a license and eluding a police officer. He was arrested Nov. 30 on those charges, in addition to unlawful possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.

He was being held Monday night at the York County Jail on $10,000 cash bail.

