A passerby reported to police around 6 p.m. that a single car had crashed into the woods near 257 Middle Road. Deputy Kevin Collins from the York County Sheriff’s Office arrived to find the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro was unoccupied.

As Collins investigated, the owner of the car, 57-year-old John Klein, returned to the scene and admitted he had been driving, according to Sheriff William King. A field sobriety test indicated Klein had been driving under the influence of alcohol and a breath test showed his blood alcohol level was .13, King said.

Klein was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being transported to the York County Jail. He posted $300 bail and is expected in court Jan. 23.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.