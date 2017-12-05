Windham police closed a portion of River Road about 9 p.m. Tuesday after what the department described as “a serious motor vehicle crash.” WCSH-TV reported that one person was killed and four were taken to a hospital after a car rolled over and hit a tree.

Attempts to reach a police department spokesman were unsuccessful Tuesday night, but WCSH reported that Windham police confirmed that five people were in the car.

Capt. Bill Andrew told the TV station, “The vehicle went into a tree and we’re still trying to extricate the vehicle off the tree and as well as reconstruct the accident.”

Police were trying to determine whether Tuesday night’s wind and road conditions were factors in the crash.

Police posted a warning on the department’s Facebook page urging motorists to avoid the area where River Road intersects with Laskey Road.

No other information was available at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

