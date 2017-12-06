Jamie Creamer’s expectations were pretty low Wednesday morning when he arrived at Mercy Hospital’s Fore River Campus for his eighth and final chemotherapy treatment and the 30th of 35 radiation treatments.

The much-loved South Portland school bus driver knew from experience that the daylong ordeal at the Portland oncology practice would sap his strength and lead to several days of pain, weakness and depression. More than four months of surgeries and treatments for neck cancer have left the athletic, community-oriented and dedicated family man dispirited and without his usual appetite for life, let alone a big plate of spaghetti.

But all of that seemed to disappear Wednesday afternoon, when the South Portland High School marching band and a convoy of 20 school buses showed up to brighten Creamer’s day and wish him a speedy recovery.

Hooked to a chemotherapy line, Creamer looked down from his third-floor window at the band gathered in the parking lot below. He wiped away tears and waved as the band and color guard performed a few rousing songs and the school buses rolled by on the Fore River Parkway in the distance.

The drivers honked their horns. The low December sun sparkled on the river. Creamer was nearly speechless.

“I felt like crap until they came,” said Creamer, 46, his bald head covered by a baseball cap, his wife and son by his side. “Now I feel awesome. I feel so blessed.”

This story will be updated.

