Maine State Police and Lewiston police arrested an Otisfield man and charged him with stabbing a South Paris man who was getting a haircut in a Lewiston barber shop Wednesday night.

The stabbing victim was identified as 35-year-old Rashad Robinson, Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a statement.

Robinson was getting a haircut at Major Cuts on Chestnut Street when 23-year-old Michael Barrucci, who is dating Robinson’s estranged wife, came into the shop and stabbed Robinson in the stomach and chest, police said. Robinson’s wife was in the barber shop at the time.

Robinson staggered out of the barber shop and collapsed on the sidewalk. He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where he underwent emergency surgery Wednesday night.

Barrucci was arrested and charged with elevated aggravated assault. His bail was set at $500,000 cash.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

