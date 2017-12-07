WASHINGTON – Republican Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona said he is resigning Jan. 31 amid a House Ethics Committee investigation of possible sexual harassment.

Franks said in a statement Thursday that he never physically intimidated, coerced or attempted to have any sexual contact with any member of his congressional staff.

Rep. Trent Franks, R-Arizona, said Thursday he is resigning Jan. 31 amid a House Ethics Committee investigation of possible sexual harassment.

Instead, he says, the dispute resulted from a discussion of surrogacy. Franks and his wife have 3-year-old twins who were conceived through surrogacy.

Franks said he had become familiar with the surrogacy process in recent years, and “became insensitive as to how the discussion of such an intensely personal topic might affect others.”

He said he regrets that his “discussion of this option and process in the workplace” with two female staffers made them feel uncomfortable.

