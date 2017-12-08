Sen. Susan Collins’ misguided vote for the tax scam did a major disservice to most Mainers.

We voted her in to represent the entire state, not just the richest among us. This tax cut is going to disproportionately benefit the top 5 percent of taxpayers, who make over $215,000 a year. But to the Republicans’ credit, this tax cut will be partially paid for by a vast majority of us.

If that isn’t bad enough, this tax scam is exploding the national debt to the tune of more than $1 trillion (so much for conservative values). To pay for it, senior citizens and the poor get to subsidize the wealthy, through draconian cuts to Medicare and Medicaid, respectively. This is according to Sen. Marco Rubio (oops, he let it spill).

Our access to medical services will be additionally diminished by not only these cuts, but also a reduction in the number of medical professionals, many of whom rely on Obamacare for their health insurance (not all medical professionals make doctors’ salaries). The result: My parents, who rely on Medicare, as I will shortly, will have the privilege of subsidizing the privileged.

If, by some intervention from providence, the bill comes back to the Senate after reconciliation, Susan Collins will have another chance to do the humane thing and the right thing for Mainers. It’s time for Sen. Collins to take this to heart and consider the hearts and health of the hardworking Mainers who supported her. It’s time for her to support us.

Howard Forman

Portland

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.