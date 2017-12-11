CAIRO — Russian President Vladimir Putin declared “victory” in Syria during a surprise visit Monday to a military base there, then traveled to Egypt and Turkey, where he celebrated Moscow’s deepening ties with those key regional powers.

The tour highlighted Russia’s expanded reach in the Middle East and the global clout of its leader, who ann re-election for another six-year term in March.

From left, Syrian President Bashar Assad, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu watch troops march at Syria's Hemeimeem air base Monday. Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Speaking to Russian troops on the tarmac at the Hemeimeem air base in Syria, Putin talked of the triumph over “terrorists” and announced a partial pullout of Russian troops.

“You have shown the best qualities of a Russian soldier – courage, valor, team spirit, decisiveness and excellent skills,” he said in televised remarks to the troops. “The Motherland is proud of you.”

Putin praised Russia’s effort to help President Bashar Assad’s forces to gain the upper hand over the Islamic State group and Syrian rebels.

“Here in Syria, far away from our borders, you helped the Syrian people to preserve their state and fend off attacks by terrorists,” Putin said. “You have dealt a devastating blow to those who blatantly threatened our country. We will never forget about the victims who fell in the fight against terror both here and in Russia.”

Putin also said that he had ordered the military to withdraw a “significant part” of the Russian contingent in Syria – although he has announced Russian troop withdrawals before.

“Friends, the Motherland is waiting for you,” he said. “You are coming back home with victory!”

Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the Russian commander in Syria, said the military will pull out 23 warplanes, two helicopter gunships, special forces units, military police and field engineers. The remaining forces will be sufficient to “successfully fulfill the tasks” to stabilize the situation in Syria, he said.

