DETROIT — Jamal Murray scored 28 points and the Denver Nuggets handed the Detroit Pistons their seventh straight loss, posting a 103-84 victory Tuesday night.

Trey Lyles added 20 points for Denver. Wilson Chandler scored 18 points, and Mason Plumlee had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Reserves Langston Galloway (18 points) and Boban Marjanovic (14) led the Pistons in scoring. Reggie Jackson was the only Detroit starter to reach double figures with 12 points.

Detroit turned the ball over eight times in the first nine minutes and was down 12 points.

Denver kept up in the pace on both ends of the floor in the third quarter, taking a 72-52 lead late in the period. They led 80-60 going into the fourth and were never seriously threatened.

MAVERICKS 95, SPURS 89: J.J. Barea had 14 of his 16 points in the second half and Dallas won at home to spoil the season debut of Kawhi Leonard of San Antonio.

Leonard, who missed the first 27 games because of a condition that causes pain and weakness in the knee, scored 13 points. He went to the locker room late in the third quarter and didn’t return.

CAVALIERS 123, HAWKS 114: LeBron James had 25 points and tied a career high with 17 assists as Cleveland won at home.

James was 11 of 13 from the field, had seven rebounds and was given a standing ovation when he was removed with 2:34 remaining.

KNICKS 113, LAKERS 109: Kristaps Porzingis had 37 points and 11 rebounds, Michael Beasley made the biggest plays in overtime and New York won at home.

Beasley had 13 points, including the tiebreaking follow shot, and an assist in overtime as the Knicks went back over .500 at 14-13. Thirteen of their victories have come at home.

NETS 103, WIZARDS 98: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Caris LeVert each scored 16 points, and Brooklyn overcame blowing a double-digit second-half lead at home.

Allen Crabbe hit a 3-pointer with 43.8 seconds left to put the Nets up 100-98. Bradley Beal missed a potential game-tying pull-up jumper and Spencer Dinwiddie was then fouled, making 1 of 2 free throws to increase the lead to 101-98.

NOTES

PELICANS: Guard Tony Allen was diagnosed with a fibula fracture in his left leg and is expected to miss 3 to 4 weeks.

Allen has appeared in 22 games this season, averaging 4.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game.

HORNETS: Center Cody Zeller underwent arthroscopic surgery on his torn medial meniscus in his left knee.

It remains unclear how long Zeller will be out.

