NEW YORK — Hall of Fame player Marshall Faulk and two other NFL Network analysts were suspended after a woman who worked as a wardrobe stylist at the network accused them of sexual misconduct in a lawsuit.

The NFL on Tuesday identified the three as Faulk, Ike Taylor and former Patriot Heath Evans. They have been “suspended from their duties at NFL Network pending an investigation into these allegations,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

Jami Cantor described several sexually inappropriate encounters with the three retired players and others who have worked for NFL Network, according to court documents first reported on by Bloomberg.

Former NFL Network executive Eric Weinberger, former NFL Network analysts Donovan McNabb, Eric Davis, and Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, and former NFL Network employee Marc Watts also are named in the lawsuit.

Weinberger is president of the Bill Simmons Media Group and was placed on leave, according to a statement given to the New York Times. McNabb and Davis now work as ESPN radio contributors.

“We are investigating, and McNabb and Davis will not appear on our networks as that investigation proceeds,” ESPN spokesman Josh Krulewitz said Tuesday.

None of the men named immediately responded to messages seeking comment from The Associated Press.

DEVIN HESTER, the spectacular speedster who holds the NFL record for kick return touchdowns with 20, announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

In a post on social media, the 35-year-old Hester said it was time.

“Good news: Commissioner Goodell, you can put the kickoff back at the 30,” Hester wrote. “Bad news: Y’all will have to find a new favorite returner.”

Hester played for Atlanta, Baltimore and Seattle, but his best years were with the Bears from 2006-13. Chicago took him in the second round (57th overall) out of Miami, and at the end of his rookie season, he took the opening kickoff of the Super Bowl 92 yards for a touchdown against Indianapolis, though the Colts won the game.

He is the third-leading punt returner in NFL history and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2006, 2007, 2010 and 2014.

STEELERS: Ryan Shazier’s season is over after Pittsburgh placed the linebacker on injured reserve Tuesday because of a spinal injury he suffered in a win over Cincinnati on Dec. 4.

The 25-year-old Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery last week and remains in the hospital. The team has not released the exact nature of Shazier’s injury and his long-term prognosis.

DOLPHINS: Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips called Patriots center David Andrews a “dirty player” in an Instagram post Tuesday.

The comment was accompanied by a video of the play on which he injured his left leg in Monday night’s Miami victory.

Andrews went at Phillips’ legs trying to block him on a screen pass. Phillips limped off the field, but later returned.

BRONCOS: Ron Leary was placed on injured reserve, his first season in Denver cut short by a back injury that sidelined the sixth-year guard the last two weeks.

He was the cornerstone of Denver’s free agent class last winter when he signed a four-year, $35 million deal after starting his career in Dallas.

FALCONS: Running back Tevin Coleman and left guard Andy Levitre were not on the field as the team returned to practice after a four-day break.

Coleman has been in the concussion protocol since leaving last Thursday’s game against the Saints. Levitre did not play in the game because of a triceps injury.

JETS: New York placed quarterback Josh McCown on injured reserve, officially ending his season after he broke his left hand at Denver on Sunday.

