AUBURN — A Maine Department of Public Safety dispatcher has been arrested and charged with possessing child pornography.

Members of the State Police Computer Crimes Unit arrested Eric Kramarz, 43, at his Auburn apartment Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with possessing sexually explicit material involving children and was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail.

The computer crimes unit received a tip that Kramarz had been communicating over Twitter with girls around 13 years old and had obtained sexually explicit photos from some of them, according to a news release issued Thursday.

Detectives have reviewed the computers Kramarz had access to at the Public Safety dispatch center in Gray, where he worked for the past 16 years. Nothing inappropriate was found, according to the department. Kramarz’s cell phone was seized and will be analyzed.

Kramarz has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

