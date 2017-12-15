All businesses need to protect their networked assets, and securing customer data from the start is a top priority for best practices. Small businesses need to consider what services are worth the investment… and what schemes are worth anticipating. Hear from experts about the best strategies to retain and grow your business during a time of rapid technology development. Moderated by business editor Carol Coultas.

This free, live event offers the opportunity for you to join in the conversation while connecting with people in the Greater Portland business community, and enjoy complimentary coffee and light breakfast.

Doors open at 7:15 a.m. Program begins at 7:45 and ends at 9:00.