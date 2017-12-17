A Scarborough man who crashed into another man’s car early Sunday will face charges of drunken driving and operating without a license, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Naldo S. Gagnon said that Brad Provencher, 45, was driving north on Lewiston Road in Gray around 12:30 a.m. when his pickup truck crossed the centerline and struck a Mercedes-Benz sedan traveling south.
The driver of the Mercedes, 52-year-old Brion Brokos of Waterboro, received minor facial injuries from broken glass, but did not need to be transported. Provencher was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for treatment of with non life-threatening injuries.
“The initial investigation has determined that alcohol was a factor in the crash,” Gagnon said in a statement. Both vehicles were destroyed. The crash took place at the intersection of Lewiston Road and Mayall Road in Gray.