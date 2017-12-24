A Christmas Day snowstorm will answer a lot of holiday wishes in Maine on Monday.

The storm was expected to move into the southern part of the state shortly after midnight Sunday and then spread north, reaching Down East Maine and northern stretches by daybreak Christmas morning.

Michael Ekster, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Gray, said the storm should drop 6 to 10 inches of snow along the coastal plain and up to a foot in the mountains before it winds down late Monday afternoon. It’s expected to produce the same amount of snow for northern Maine, although Tim Duda, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Caribou, said some slight mixing with rain along the immediate Down East coast could keep totals there to 4 to 8 inches.

Ekster said there’s a slight risk of power outages because some trees didn’t shed the ice from the storm that hit Friday and Saturday and are at risk of snapping if snow piles on top of those icy buildups.

If holiday gift-giving plans include a car with one of those big bows on top, make sure it’s parked in a driveway. Some towns announced Sunday that they would ban on-street parking starting before dawn Christmas Day. They include Falmouth, where on-street parking is banned from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday; Brunswick, where it’s banned from 2 a.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday; and Scarborough, where it’s banned from 4 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. Monday.

After the storm moves out late Monday, any winter gear received as presents will come in handy, with temperatures dropping sharply by midweek.

Ekster said highs in southern Maine will be in the single digits Wednesday and Thursday, with daytime wind chills at zero or below. Highs in northern Maine will be zero to minus 5 at midweek, Duda said.

Ekster said there’s a chance of another snowstorm next weekend in time for New Year’s Day.

