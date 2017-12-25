The biggest Christmas snowstorm in 15 years slammed into Maine Monday morning, bringing whiteout conditions and up to a foot of snow to much of the state.

The National Weather Service in Gray issued a blizzard alert for southern, western and midcoast Maine until 5 p.m. Monday, warning of high winds and blowing snow that could reduce visibility on the roads to a quarter mile or less.

“It is rapidly intensifying, we are seeing snowfall of 2 to 3 inches per hour,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Pohl in an interview Monday morning. Wind speeds of 50 mph or more were expected throughout the day, Pohl added. While intense, the storm is expected to be brief, moving out of southern Maine by Monday afternoon, Pohl added.

Snow is beginning to wind down over NH, but southern ME still has a bit more to go. We are seeing snowfall rates of 2-4″ per hour in the heavier bands over ME. Remember, even after the snow comes to an end, gusty winds will continue to cause restrictions in visibility. pic.twitter.com/dBe6koOBGH — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) December 25, 2017

“It is a fast-moving system,” he said. “By 3 p.m. is will be mostly done in Cumberland and York counties.”

Speed limits on the Maine Turnpike were reduced to 45 mph Monday morning, and the Maine Turnpike Authority reported one slide-off between Saco and Scarborough around 8 a.m. There were only a handful of drivers out on the roads late Monday morning, since schools and many businesses were closed for the holiday.

The National Weather Service warned that travel would be “very dangerous to impossible” during the storm and cautioned that tree branches, already weighted down with ice from a storm Saturday, could fall as well.

Latest predicted snow totals from the National Weather Service in Gray:

Fewer than 70 Central Maine Power customers, most near Denmark, reported losing electricity as of 11 a.m. No flights from the Portland Jetport were canceled, but some flights were delayed by up to 2 hours.

Complete list of storm closings and delays

Some towns announced a street parking ban in advance of the storm. Falmouth prohibited street parking until 10 p.m. Monday and Scarborough placed a ban until 11:30 p.m. There was no parking ban in Portland, but in an alert the city asked people to park off-street and use city parking ban lots, since garages were not open. Portland expects a parking ban on Tuesday for cleanup, according to the alert.

The storm is expected to bring about 10 inches of snow across most of southern Maine, Pohl said. That would make it the biggest Christmas day storm since 2002, when Portland got 12.5 inches of snow and Gray got 14 inches.

Snowfall totals in some parts of southern Maine, including New Gloucester and Hollis, reached 9 inches before noon, according to the National Weather Service.

This story will be updated.

