Mercy Hospital in Portland welcomed one of the first babies born in Maine in 2018, when Valentino Giovanni Servizio entered the world at 6:27 a.m. Monday.

Named for family members, the 8-pound, 1-ounce boy was born nearly two weeks ahead of schedule to Christina DiBiase, 37, and Paul Servizio, 48, who live in Bath.

“It was amazing,” Servizio said. “It’s our first, and it went great.”

Valentino is 19 inches long and has a full head of hair.

“Not bad for being 12 days early,” Servizio said. DiBiase’s due date was Jan. 12.

DiBiase is an assistant manager at Street & Co. restaurant in Portland’s Old Port and Servizio is a musician and construction worker.

Servizio said he would be adding “dad duties” to his resume.

“It was just meant to be today,” Servizio said.

While Valentino was the first baby born at Mercy on New Year’s Day, the first delivery at Maine Medical Center in Portland came a few hours earlier.

A Monmouth couple, Jason and Anya, welcomed a son, Jaxon, at 3:30 a.m. Last names were withheld.

This story will be updated.

