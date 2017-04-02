Marketing and Events Specialist

Click HERE to apply for this position!

To learn more about MaineToday Media, click HERE.

POSITION OBJECTIVES/SUMMARY:

To develop strategies/programs and to manage the day-to-day implementation of marketing efforts to grow circulation and advertising revenue through all products and services.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Develop and execute marketing communications plans to support key initiatives and to meet monthly/annual revenue projections

Work with Circulation department to execute consumer marketing strategies to drive acquisition, support retention and advance customer service/experience

Use metrics i.e. customer data and online analytics to substantiate the opportunities

Create and leverage partnerships to reach and develop new audiences

Manage and maintain inventory for print and digital house ads to ensure that all messaging is current and relevant to overall strategies

Leverage all technologies and tools provided; suggest new systems and tools as needed

Manage assigned signature events and provide support for events as needed

Support new product development

Work closely with Marketing team to integrate efforts

CORE VALUES:

MTMA employees are held accountable to four core values. These values will set the baseline standards for individual job performance, as it relates to the essential functions and competencies of the position.

Excellence in work – Demonstrates commitment to performing work at the highest standards. Embraces innovation- Embraces change and demonstrates dedication to continuous improvement to drive business results. Exceeds customer expectations – Demonstrates the highest possible customer service (both internal and external). Collaborates as a team member – Recognizes that all departments contribute to the goals of the organization.

POSITION COMPETENCIES:

Masterful project management, execution and prioritization skills

Excellent communication skills – written and verbal

Strategic and creative thinking

Traditional and digital marketing skills, including but not limited to copywriting and copyediting, direct marketing, email marketing, and social media marketing

Effectively manage budget and expenses for projects and campaigns

Ability to multi-task, prioritize and manage time effectively

Attention to detail and pro-active team player

EDUCATION / EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s degree – business, marketing or creative field a plus

3+ years’ experience in marketing and events

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of this position. This is largely a sedentary role. The position requires standing, walking, extended sitting, repetitive keyboard / mouse use and viewing a computer monitor for extended periods. The position may be called on to help with event set up and other marketing initiatives, which may require occasional lifting, twisting, bending and carrying of materials up to 20 pounds to/from a venue or between offices.

OTHER DUTIES:

Please note that this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change during the course of employment and as the business needs change.