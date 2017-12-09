BERLIN — U2 frontman Bono says he takes the investigation into his business arrangements “incredibly seriously” and wants them to be transparent.

Bono was named in the “Paradise Papers” leaks that detailed the offshore tax arrangements of high-profile individuals.

The documents obtained by German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung showed the rocker to have been a stakeholder in a company based in low-tax Malta that owned a shopping mall in Lithuania.

The paper quoted Bono saying he wants fans to know: “Should anything fishy have happened, I would be at least as angry as they would.”

