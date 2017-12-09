DOVER, N.H. — Logan Magnant opened the scoring just 1:08 into the game and Biddeford started its boys’ hockey season with a 3-0 win Saturday over York at Dover Ice Arena.

Curtis Petit made it 2-0 midway through the first, and Nick McSorley added a second-period goal.

Scarborough goalie Grace Carriero makes a diving save on a shot in front of Lewiston's Sara Roberts during a girls' hockey game Saturday in Lewiston. The Blue Devils remained undefeated with a 6-1 win.

PORTLAND/DEERING 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 2: Portland/Deering erased a 1-0 deficit when Cam Clifford and Mikias Silva scored just eight seconds apart early in the second period, and Clifford made it 3-1 later in the period as the Bulldogs triumphed at Biddeford.

Owen Dubois and Chandler Bilodeau scored for Thornton.

LEWISTON 8, SCARBOROUGH 0: Alex Robert recorded two goals and two assists as the Blue Devils beat the Red Storm in Lewiston.

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, GORHAM 1: Alex Glidden scored twice in the first period and Phil Tarling got a late power-play goal as the Capers defeated the Rams in Gorham.

SOUTH PORTLAND 4, BRUNSWICK 3: Gus Lappin, Aiden Schifano, Mitchell Adams and Devin Hannon scored for South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete in a victory at Troubh Ice Arena.

Brunswick got two goals from Michael Deveaux and one from Jared Hummer.

EDWARD LITTLE 6, WINDHAM 1: Aaron Perkins notched a hat trick to lead the Red Eddies to a win in Gorham.

Derek Corbett scored in the third period for the Eagles.

MARSHWOOD 8, MARANACOOK 0: Henry Honkonen had three goals and an assist, and Chase Stanley added two goals for Marshwood/Traip/Sanford in a win over Maranacook/Winthrop/Madison at Dover, New Hampshire.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

GREELY 4, CAPE ELIZABETH 2: Courtney Sullivan scored twice and assisted on Madison Pelletier’s tiebreaking goal in the third period, leading Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (5-0) to a win over Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (3-1) in Portland.

Nicoletta Coupe scored twice for the Capers in the third period.

CHEVERUS 6, PORTLAND 0: Abby Lamontagne had a pair of goals and an assist to lead the Stags (4-0) past the Bulldogs (2-2) in Portland.

Lucia Pompeo also scored twice. Sophia Pompeo and Emma McCauley each added a goal.

BIDDEFORD 3, YARMOUTH 2: Paige Boudreau scored the tying goal in the third period and the winner in overtime to give Biddeford/Thornton Academy (3-2) a victory over Yarmouth/Freeport (0-5-1) at Biddeford.

Yarmouth took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Lilly Weinrich and Lily Caulfield. Katie Monson made it 2-1 later in the period.

FALMOUTH 4, YORK 2: Rachael Morse scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and assisted on an insurance goal by Samantha Means as Falmouth (1-3) edged York/Traip Academy (2-2) in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Second-period goals by Kyla Gallup and Stone Carmichael put Falmouth ahead 2-1 after York’s Grace Campbell scored in the first period.

Sophie Blanchard tied it in the third period.

LEWISTON 6, SCARBOROUGH 1: Gemma Landry and Brie Dube each scored twice, and Sara Robert contributed a goal and two assists as Lewiston/Monmouth/Oak Hill (4-0) defeated Scarborough (2-3) in Lewiston.

Taylor Veilleux scored for Scarborough.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

WELLS 54, WAYNFLETE 30: Franny Ramsdell scored 17 points to lead the Warriors past the Flyers in Portland.

Lydia Giguere paced Waynflete with 14 points.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

PINE TREE CHRISTIAN 58, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 52: Jared Tamaleaa scored 31 points and Alex Schlisner added 14 as the Breakers defeated the Guardians in Freeport.

Jet Archer paced Seacoast with 28 points.

FRIDAY’S GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

GREELY 85, CAPE ELIZABETH 44: Anna DeWolfe scored 31 points and freshman Camille Clement added 22 as the Rangers beat the Capers in Cumberland.

Brooke Harvey scored 15 points and Erin O’Rourke had 14 for the Capers.

FRIDAY’S BOYS’ HOCKEY

FALMOUTH 9, MASSABESIC 0: Theo Hembre and Brendan Hickey each scored two goals as the Yachtsmen defeated Massabesic/Bonny Eagle/Old Orchard Beach in Gorham.

Hembre also assisted on two goals, and Hickey had one assist. Jack Kidder and Marcus Cady each added a goal and two assists, and Owen Drummey, Charlie Emple and Lou Mainella also scored.

