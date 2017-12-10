LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Former Detroit Tigers teammates Jack Morris and Alan Trammell were elected to the baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, completing the journey from Motown to Cooperstown.

Morris, a big-game pitcher, and Trammell, a star shortstop, were picked by a 16-man Modern Baseball Era committee that considered 10 candidates whose biggest contributions came from 1970-87.

Morris got 14 votes and Trammell drew 13, one more than the minimum needed.

They’ll be enshrined on July 29. Fitting that they’ll go in together – they both began their big league careers in 1977 with Detroit, and played 13 seasons alongside each other with the Tigers.

“Time has made this even more special. I’ve learned a lot along the way,” the 62-year-old Morris said on a conference call.

Former catcher Ted Simmons fell one vote short of election and former players’ union head Marvin Miller was five shy of the 12 needed for election.

A durable right-hander, Morris posted 254 wins. His most famous victory was a 10-inning shutout, winning 1-0 for Minnesota over Atlanta in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series.

RED SOX: Starting pitcher Steven Wright was arrested at his home in Tennessee and charged with domestic assault Friday, according to multiple media reports.

A statement attributed to the Wright family and released to NBC Sports Boston by Wright’s lawyer Alex Little said, “On Friday night, Steven was arrested at our home following a verbal argument, and the police charged him with domestic assault. Although he said things he deeply regrets, he did not raise his hand at anyone during the incident, and the situation was purely emotional. We are working together as a family to make our relationships stronger, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we do so.”

The Red Sox said in a statement, “We are aware of the incident involving Steven. This is certainly a matter the Red Sox take very seriously.”

WINTER MEETINGS: Now that Shohei Ohtani and Giancarlo Stanton have picked their new places to play, baseball bosses checked into the winter meetings primed to make moves that had been bottled up for weeks.

The market for relievers quickly warmed Sunday, even before many teams got down to business.

Luke Gregerson found a spot in the St. Louis bullpen, and Brandon Morrow could be closing for the Cubs. Still available: free agents Wade Davis, Greg Holland and Brandon Kintzler.

“There are a lot of guys out there, a lot of teams looking for relief pitching,” New York Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson. “We think there’s some values.

“I don’t think that we will jump into the inferno, but we do want to improve our bullpen,” he said.

Plenty of top hitters are in play, too, a list topped by J.D. Martinez and Eric Hosmer. Yu Darvish and Jake Arrieta are among the starters listening to offers.

Stanton was expected at the resort hotel near Disney World on Monday. As workers finished putting bright red poinsettias around the lobby, the New York Yankees prepared to unveil their big holiday present.

That deal, set to send All-Star second baseman Starlin Castro to the Marlins, could have a domino effect – Miami might flip him fast to the Mets.

The Cardinals got busy, reaching a deal with Gregerson, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

