An elderly Wells man was killed in a car crash during a snowstorm Saturday night in Sanford.
The crash occurred around 4:40 p.m. on Country Club Road (Route 4) near Channel Lane when a Honda driven by 88-year-old Donald Yeskoo of Wells lost traction on the snow-covered road and crossed the centerline. Yeskoo’s car collided with a Ford pickup truck driven by Calvin Hilton, 69, of Ogunquit, who was uninjured, Sanford police said Monday.
Yeskoo was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 82-year-old Joan Yeskoo, was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, with internal injuries. Hilton’s passenger, 72-year-old Arline Racin of Ogunquit, sustained possible internal injuries and was taken to Southern Maine Health Care in Sanford.
Sanford police continue to investigate the crash.