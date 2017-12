Len Hachborn made a hole-in-one on the 153-yard 11th hole at Falmouth Country Club on Nov. 25. He used a 6-iron for the shot, which was witnessed by Steve Tsujiura, Ben Tsujiura and Joe Gildart.

Steve McCarn recorded a hole-in-one at Nonesuch River Golf Club on Nov. 29, from 125 yards on the 15th hole. The shot was taken with a 9-iron and was witnessed by Roland Cote, Paul Nichols and Paul LaMontange.

